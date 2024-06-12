US tourist missing after hike - iefimerida.gr

A search operation is underway on the Greek island of Amorgos for a retired U.S. police officer, who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Calibet Albert Eric, 59, was last seen heading out for a hike from Aegiali to Katapola, a route that typically takes around four hours, authorities said.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

They said they were awaiting information from mobile phone companies regarding the last known signals from two phones that Mr. Eric carried -one with a French number and the other an American one.

Despite extensive searches by police, firefighters, and volunteers, no trace of the American tourist have been found.

Mr. Eric traveled from Los Angeles for his vacation.

The last communication from him was a photograph of the trail sign he sent to his sister at 7:20 AM, shortly after he began his hike.

The friend who reported him missing became concerned after Eric failed to arrive at his destination and was unresponsive to phone calls.

An Amber Alert was issued following the report of his disappearance. The search continues as local authorities and the community hope for his safe return.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

He is the second foreigner to go missing since celebrate British TV presenter Michael Mosley was reported last week on a Greek island. He was found dead four days later.