US stars spotted in Mykonos - iefimerida.gr

Awarded US film director Steven Spielberg and his wife, have been spotted in Greece. The couple was traveling with Tom Hanks and his wife, flying into Mykonos on Spielberg’s jet for a quiet holiday in Greece.

The couples stayed at the Hanks’ home in Antiparos and used a helicopter to get there. After their break, they were flown by Superior Air to Mykonos, then drove to the airport to fly back to the U.S. They enjoyed Greek wine and figs given by Superior Air, who often treats VIPs with local gifts.

Eye witnesses said Spielberg and Hanks were very friendly, taking pictures with fans, including their helicopter pilots.