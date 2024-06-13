Urgent measures in full swing for heatwave sizzling Greece, high chance of forest fires - iefimerida.gr

In an urgent response to the severe heatwave gripping the nation, the Greek government has mandated a series of protective measures to shield workers and vulnerable populations from the extreme temperatures forecasted to exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Security has directed employers to implement necessary precautions, including the reduction of work hours or a complete halt of operations during peak heat periods, specifically between 12:00 and 17:00.

The ministry’s circular emphasizes the importance of preventing heat-related strain among employees, with a particular focus on manual labor performed outdoors. Regions such as Attica, Eastern Central Greece, Eastern Peloponnese, and Thessaly are subject to these stringent regulations due to the anticipated high temperatures. Failure to comply with these measures will result in substantial fines.

Additionally, the government has suspended educational activities in primary schools and kindergartens for the day, while national examinations will continue as planned. Public sector employees are expected to work remotely, and emergency services, including the Fire Service and military, are on high alert for potential wildfires, conducting extensive forest patrols.

These decisive actions come as temperatures in certain areas have already soared to 43 degrees Celsius, with similar conditions expected to persist. The government’s proactive stance aims to mitigate the impact of the heatwave and ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens during this period of extreme weather.

Homeland protection officials meantime have issued warnings for wildfires erupting seven regions. These include:

Attica

Phthiotis

Phocis

Larissa

Corinthia

Boeotia