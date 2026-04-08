Under Heavy Guard: Greece Prepares Holy Fire Extraction From Jerusalem Amid Middle East Crisis - iefimerida.gr

Greece is finalizing a high-security diplomatic and military mission to extract the Holy Fire from Jerusalem this coming Holy Saturday, vowing to maintain the sacred Orthodox Easter tradition despite escalating warfare and missile threats across the Middle East.

The ancient ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre will take place under an unprecedented security lockdown. Access to the Old City is strictly controlled, and only the Patriarch of Jerusalem, accompanied by 15 monks from the Holy Sepulchre Brotherhood, will be permitted inside the church for the lighting ritual.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Authorities have closed all surrounding indoor and outdoor areas to the faithful.

Deputy Foreign Minister Yiannis Loverdos is slated to lead the Greek delegation to receive the flame. Under current operational plans, Mr. Loverdos and his team will fly into Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

The Greek Air Force crew will remain on high alert on the tarmac while the diplomats travel by road into a heavily militarized Jerusalem.

Following recent regional missile strikes, the Greek Foreign Ministry and defense officials are continuously reviewing last-minute contingency plans to guarantee the mission's safety.

Despite the severe risks and tense environment, Athens officials emphasize their unwavering commitment to protecting the delegation and safely delivering the Holy Fire to Greece in time to illuminate the nation's midnight Resurrection celebrations.