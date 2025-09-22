UN: PM Mitsotakis’ agenda for September 23-24 - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will participate in the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

On Tuesday, he will meet with the President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio, the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan; the President of Yemen Rashad al-Alimi; and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. In the evening, the Greek Premier will attend a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, at 8:15 am (New York time), the Greek Prime Minister will speak at an event organized by Australia on Protecting Children in the Digital Age. At 10:30 am (NY time), Mitsotakis will have a discussion with Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Emma Tucker. At 12:30 pm (NY time), he will address a peer-to-peer event at the Union League Club. He will then meet with Syrian Transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa. At 3:00 pm (NΥ time), he will speak at an event hosted by the Korean Chairmanship of the UN Security Council on Artificial Intelligence and international peace and security. At 8:30 pm (NY time) he will speak at the ceremony for the Ecumenical Patriarch's awarding of the Templeton Prize.