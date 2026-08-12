Two Tourist Boats Collide Off Greek Island of Antipaxos, Injuries Reported - iefimerida.gr

Two tourist boats collided in the waters off Antipaxos, in the Ionian Sea, prompting an emergency response, with three passengers taken for precautionary medical checks.

The smaller of the two vessels, carrying 10 passengers, returned to the new port of Paxos following the collision in Voutoumi Bay.

Three of its passengers were transported to the Paxos Health Center for examination as a precaution.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The second boat, carrying more than 200 passengers, continued under its own power toward the port of Corfu, escorted by a Coast Guard patrol vessel.

According to initial reports, all passengers involved are in good health.

Video footage of the collision, published by Star television, shows the smaller vessel wedged into the bow of the larger boat following the impact.

George Vallis, president of the Panhellenic Federation of Passenger Shipping Agents (PEPIETH), called the incident deeply concerning and said it underscores the need for strict adherence to maritime safety rules.

"In a period of especially heavy sea traffic, there is no room for carelessness, negligence or errors in judgment," Mr. Vallis said. "Behind every boat there are human lives, and protecting them must be a non-negotiable priority."

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Mr. Vallis called for a full and immediate investigation into the circumstances of the collision to determine its causes and establish responsibility where warranted.

"The sea demands knowledge, responsibility and absolute respect," he said. "A single mistake at sea can turn into a tragedy within seconds."