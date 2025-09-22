Two injured in Kastoria knife attack; suspect arrested - iefimerida.gr

A 24-year-old man and a 39-year-old foreign national were admitted to Kastoria Hospital with minor knife wounds, which were inflicted by a 25-year-old man in the Argos Orestiko area of Kastoria.

According to the police, the 25-year-old foreign national was in the area of the city’s popular market for an unknown reason and injured the two individuals with a knife.

Shortly afterward, he was arrested by police officers who rushed to the scene.