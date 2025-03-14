 Two earthquakes of 4.8 and 4.5 on the Richter scale East and West of Crete - iefimerida.gr
Two earthquakes of 4.8 and 4.5 on the Richter scale East and West of Crete

Seismometer
Seismometer /Credits: Shutterstock
Two seismic tremors occurred on Friday afternoon in Crete, with an approximately one-and-a-half-hour interval.

The first earthquake, measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale, had its epicenter in a sea area 74 km south-southwest of Chrysi Lasithi and a focal depth of 32.5 km.

The second tremor, recorded just before 7 pm measured 4.5 on the Richter scale and had its epicenter 42 km south-southwest of Paleochora, Chania, with a focal depth of 6.2 km, according to the Geodynamic Institute.

No reports of damage have been received so far.

