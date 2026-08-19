Two Arrested in Greece Over Wildfires in Trikala and Karystos - iefimerida.gr

Greek fire investigators have arrested two men in separate cases over wildfires in central Greece and Evia, part of a broader crackdown that has led to more than 300 arrests since the start of the year.



A 46‑year‑old was detained in the Genesi area of Trikala on suspicion of intentionally starting a fire using an open flame. Investigators said evidence gathered so far also links him to two other blazes in the same area in recent days.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

He was arrested under Greece’s “in the act” procedure, and pre‑trial inquiries are ongoing to fully establish the extent of his alleged actions.

In a second case, a 47‑year‑old was arrested in Karystos, Evia, after a fire broke out around 12:50 p.m. in the Komito area within a wind‑farm park. Authorities said the blaze was caused by negligence during hot‑work operations. The man was fined 6,641.25 euros and also detained under the “in the act” process.

The Fire Service said that between Jan. 1 and Aug. 18, it had issued 728 administrative fines totaling 1,169,189.70 euros and made 305 arrests in wildfire‑related cases.

Of those arrests, 272 (89.18%) were for negligence and 33 (10.82%) for suspected arson.

The Directorate for Arson Crime Investigation and its regional units said they are continuing intensive probes to identify and apprehend those responsible for deliberate fires, while urging the public to strictly follow fire‑safety rules and avoid activities that could spark blazes through carelessness.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

“The Fire Service is uncompromising toward any act, whether intentional or negligent, that can cause a fire and immediately endanger human lives, property and the natural environment,” the service said.

“Every such act is thoroughly investigated and, when perpetrators are identified, they are swiftly brought before the justice system.”

