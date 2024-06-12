Turkish tourists dominate Greece - iefimerida.gr

Greece has seen a remarkable surge in tourism from Turkey in 2023, with Turkish visitors increasing by 90 percent compared to the previous year.

The influx rose from 478,000 in 2022 to 877,000 in 2023, marking a significant uptick in cross-border travel.

This trend was reciprocated, as Turkey became the third most popular destination for Greek tourists within the same period.

The number of Greeks visiting Turkey also saw a rise, from 570,000 in 2022 to 686,000 in 2023, a 20 percent increase.

The data, indicating a robust trajectory in tourism flows, was presented by Serkan Gedik, the Turkish Consul General in Thessaloniki, during a workshop focused on enhancing cooperation between Turkey and Greece in the tourism sector.

The event also aimed to promote various regions and forms of tourism, with a special emphasis on Cappadocia.

The workshop, organized by the Turkish Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) and the Turkish Culture and Tourism Office in Greece, underscored the potential for growth, particularly in Northern Greece, due to the geographical proximity and positive mutual perceptions between the two countries.

In 2023, Turkey welcomed a staggering 56 million tourists, with Istanbul alone attracting 18 million visitors. Cappadocia, dubbed “The Land of Fairy Tales,” drew between 4-5 million tourists annually, celebrated for its natural wonders and hot air balloon rides.

The event highlighted the importance of showcasing diverse destinations beyond the major cities, with the Turkish Consul General in Thessaloniki emphasizing that “Turkey is more than Istanbul, and Greece is more than Athens, Thessaloniki, and the islands.”

The tourism exchange between Greece and Turkey not only boosts the economy but also fosters a deeper cultural understanding between the neighbouring nations.