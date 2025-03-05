Turkey Plans Border Fence with Greece - iefimerida.gr

Turkey will build a border fence along its frontier with Greece, according to Edirne province governor Yunus Sezer.

The initial phase of the project will cover 8.5 kilometers (5.3 miles).

Mr. Sezer said the fence aims to enhance security along Turkey’s western borders.

"For the first time, we will implement physical border security measures on our western borders and build natural walls," he said.

The project is supported by Turkey’s Interior Ministry and Ministry of National Defense.

Construction of surveillance towers and other security measures are already underway.

The entire border with Greece could be fenced in the future, depending on funding.

This announcement comes amid ongoing tensions between Turkey and Greece over migration, territorial disputes, and other regional issues.

No specific timeline for the project’s completion was provided.