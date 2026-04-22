Turkey Accuses Greece of Illegal Fishing Restrictions in Aegean - Threatening New Tensions - iefimerida.gr

Rising tensions in the Aegean as Turkey challenges Greece’s fishing rules, reviving long-standing maritime disputes.

Turkey has accused Greece of imposing unlawful fishing restrictions in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean beyond Greek territorial waters, in a formal diplomatic statement that threatens to inject new friction into a bilateral relationship that has seen cautious improvement in recent years.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Dispute Over Maritime Jurisdiction and Fishing Rights

﻿Turkey's Foreign Ministry said maps published on the website of Greece's Fisheries Control Directorate depict fishing bans in areas where Athens "does not have jurisdiction," describing the maps as "invalid" and accusing Greece of drawing "imaginary maritime borders" in regions where no agreed boundaries exist.

"The illegal restrictions imposed by Greece on fishing activities beyond its 6 nautical mile territorial waters, in areas where it has no jurisdiction and in international waters, are also invalid for Turkey," the ministry said, adding that Ankara would "not accept any unilateral and illegal action that targets the lawful activities of Turkish fishermen."

Growing Concerns Over Renewed Tensions in 2026

﻿Turkey said it bases its position on international law and what it described as "historical rights," while invoking the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborliness signed in December 2023 as the framework for resolving disputes through dialogue.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Greek authorities had been anticipating a rise in tensions with Turkey in 2026, with Ankara showing signs of increased assertiveness across multiple fronts in the Aegean.

Greek officials have specifically flagged expected increases in violations by Turkish fishing vessels, which have a history of incursions into Greek territorial waters.

The dispute over maritime jurisdiction in the Aegean is one of the most enduring points of contention between the two NATO allies, who disagree on the extent of continental shelf rights, airspace boundaries and the status of Greek islands close to the Turkish coast.