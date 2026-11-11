Tsipras Offers to Unite Greek Left After Elections, Pledges 1,000-Euro Minimum Wage - iefimerida.gr

Former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has called on center-left and left-wing parties to govern together after next spring's elections, on the same day Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis categorically ruled out any cooperation with him.

"ELAS was not created to divide the progressive camp, but to unite it," Mr. Tsipras told supporters in the western town of Preveza, wrapping up a two-day tour of the Epirus region.

"After the elections, we will extend our hand to everyone, to govern together."

Mr. Tsipras, who leads the newly formed ELAS party, accused Mr. Mitsotakis of betraying promises of better jobs and security made seven years ago.

He said the country had sunk into "corruption, decline and cronyism."

He defended his 2015-2019 government, saying it brought Greece out of the international bailout programs in 2018 after years of sacrifice.

Mr. Tsipras pledged to raise the minimum wage to 1,000 euros ($1,160) a month, restore collective bargaining and pursue a national plan to support agriculture, industry and small businesses in the regions.

Polls show his party in second place, well behind Mr. Mitsotakis' conservative New Democracy. The center-left PASOK, a potential partner for either side, has rejected cooperation with New Democracy.