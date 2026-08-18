Tragedy in the Cyclades: British Couple and Pilot Killed in Sifnos Helicopter Crash - iefimerida.gr

A British couple and their Greek pilot were killed when their private helicopter crashed just moments before landing on the island of Sifnos, leaving islanders stunned and triggering a high-level aviation investigation.

The Bell 206 single-engine aircraft went down at 6:08 p.m. in a sparsely populated area near the Exambela heliport, mere minutes ahead of its scheduled 6:15 p.m. touchdown.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Emergency services rushed to the scene within minutes of local residents raising the alarm. Firefighters and police officers cordoned off the crash site by 6:25 p.m. to preserve vital wreckage for forensic examination. Local witnesses reported hearing a sudden sputtering engine roar followed by a "terrifying" impact that rattled nearby homes.

The identities of the British couple have been withheld by authorities pending formal identification and the notification of next of kin.

The Hellenic Air Accident Investigation and Aviation Safety Board has taken the lead in the technical inquiry, focusing on flight data, potential mechanical failure, and localized wind conditions at the time of the descent.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office confirmed it is in direct contact with Greek police in Athens and stands ready to provide consular support to the victims' families in the U.K.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Sifnos, a picturesque destination in the Cyclades island chain, relies heavily on chartered air links during the peak summer tourist season.

The crash marks one of the most severe private aviation incidents in the region in recent years.