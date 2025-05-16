 Traffic restrictions in Athens on Saturday due to Athens Pride 2025 sporting event - iefimerida.gr
Traffic restrictions in Athens on Saturday due to Athens Pride 2025 sporting event

Traffic restrictions
Credits: Eurokinissi
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Traffic regulations will be implemented on Saturday in Athens due to a sports event as part of the "Athens Pride 2025" events.

In particular, from 16.30 to 18.00, there will be a temporary traffic stop and a ban on stopping and parking of vehicles on the streets of the Municipality of Athens, Thermopylon, Leonidou, Menandrou, Mullerou, Peireos and Sokratous.

The police appeal to drivers to be careful and to follow the instructions of the traffic police.

