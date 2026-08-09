Theodorikakos: Industry boost key to growth, security and better wages - iefimerida.gr

The government's strategic plan focuses on supporting modern Greek industry as a key driver of sustained economic growth, the creation of new, well-paid jobs, and the strengthening of the regions and the country’s security, Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA).

"This initiative gives our young people the opportunity to shape their own plans for the future and build their families in their homeland," he said to journalist Efi Papadosifaki, adding that as part of this strategy, productive investments are being supported through the Development Law, with 60,000 new jobs already created.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Theodorakakos outlined seven government priorities for strengthening Greek industry, including reforms to business parks and industrial ports, support for more than 3.7 billion euros in productive investments through the Development Law, measures to reduce energy costs and upgrade manufacturing, and a national agenda for technical skills. The plan also focuses on investment in cutting-edge technologies, including semiconductors, strengthening Greece’s role in EU competitiveness decisions and improving coordination between ministries and business representatives.

He also said the strategy targets sectors including pharmaceuticals, food, metals, paper, shipbuilding and defence, noting that the added value of industry has exceeded 32 billion euros. He highlighted the pharmaceutical sector's 1.8 billion euros in investment over the past six years, while the food industry has annual turnover of more than 26 billion euros and exports worth 7.4 billion euros.

He also mentioned the new Development Law for defence investments, which has a budget of 150 million euros and offers incentives for projects that can be used for both civilian and military purposes in important areas, while 95% of the 850 million euros in subsidies for industrial investment are going to regions outside Attica and border areas.

Theodorikakos said the government's objective is to build a more productive and export-orientated economy by 2030, with greater investment, innovation and better-paid jobs, while reducing regional disparities.