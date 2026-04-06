Tempi railroad trial to resume on April 27; Greek state rep to attend - iefimerida.gr

The trial for the Tempi railroad accident will resume on Monday, April 27, at the three-member criminal appeals court of Larissa ('Gaiopolis' building).

Monday's session (April 6) saw the conclusion of most of the testimonies by families of killed and injured passengers and by bar associations, with the list ending with statements by the Panhellenic Association of Locomotive Engineers (train drivers). A total of 230 people had signed up to testify, most of whom did so on Monday. A total of 52 bar associations signed up to attend the trial.

Testifying at the April 27 session will be the few remaining relatives of victims and injured passengers who have not testified so far, while the Greek state will also be represented in support of the court case against the 36 defendants, 3 of whom appeared at court. The 36 are accused of the crime of dangerous intervention in rail transportation with possible intent and endangering safe transportation, which actions led to the death of many people, severe injuries of more people, and significant damage to public facilities, among other charges.