Teenage Girls Arrested for Forcing 13-Year-Old to Kiss Their Feet in Bullying Case - iefimerida.gr

Four teenage girls have been arrested in Patras, Greece, after allegedly forcing a 13-year-old girl to kneel and kiss their feet while threatening her and filming the act on a mobile phone.

The incident, which occurred outside a middle school, has sparked outrage over youth violence.

The four girls, ages 15, 14, 14, and 13, were quickly detained and face charges of unlawful violence, threats, and violation of personal data laws.

Their parents are also being investigated for neglect of supervision.

The victim's mother told Mega TV that her daughter, who attends the same school as the alleged assailants, complied with their demands out of fear. She said her daughter is now afraid to go outside alone.

Giorgos Papatsimbas, the head of the regional Secondary Education Directorate, confirmed the details of the incident.

The victim's mother has filed a formal complaint, seeking "exemplary punishment" to prevent future incidents.

