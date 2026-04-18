Teen Girl Found Dead in Corinth Canal After Being Reported Missing From Athens - iefimerida.gr

A 17-year-old girl reported missing from the affluent Athens suburb of Philothei has been found dead near the Corinth Canal, in what police sources described as a suspected suicide.

The teenager's mother reported her daughter missing to the Philothei-Psychiko police precinct at 1 a.m. Friday, saying the girl had left home the previous evening and had not been in contact with family or friends.

Authorities initiated a search and traced the teenager's mobile phone signal to the Isthmus of Corinth area in the early hours of Friday morning.

Her body was recovered from the water by a private diver under Coast Guard supervision and transferred to Corinth General Hospital. A police investigation is underway.

The case has drawn attention across Greece, in part because of the teenager's family background. She is reported to be the daughter of a prominent physician.