 Teen Girl Found Dead in Corinth Canal After Being Reported Missing From Athens - iefimerida.gr
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Teen Girl Found Dead in Corinth Canal After Being Reported Missing From Athens

Τραγωδία με 17χρονη που βρέθηκε νεκρή στη Διώρυγα της Κορίνθουc
Τραγωδία με 17χρονη που βρέθηκε νεκρή στη Διώρυγα της Κορίνθου / Φωτογραφία: Intime
ANTHEE CARASSAVA

A 17-year-old girl reported missing from the affluent Athens suburb of Philothei has been found dead near the Corinth Canal, in what police sources described as a suspected suicide.

The teenager's mother reported her daughter missing to the Philothei-Psychiko police precinct at 1 a.m. Friday, saying the girl had left home the previous evening and had not been in contact with family or friends.

Authorities initiated a search and traced the teenager's mobile phone signal to the Isthmus of Corinth area in the early hours of Friday morning.

Her body was recovered from the water by a private diver under Coast Guard supervision and transferred to Corinth General Hospital. A police investigation is underway.

The case has drawn attention across Greece, in part because of the teenager's family background. She is reported to be the daughter of a prominent physician.

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