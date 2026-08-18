Tax Net Tightens on Santorini: AADE Finds Evasion on Half of Tourist Boats - iefimerida.gr

Greece’s tax authority has uncovered violations on nearly half of the tourist boats it inspected in a targeted crackdown on Santorini, issuing fines and launching deeper audits into the operators involved.



In an operation dubbed “I’ll Take You on a Cruise 2026,” inspectors from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) carried out surprise checks at the port of Vlychada and other mooring points as day‑cruise ships and catamarans returned from excursions. The action relied on data analysis and algorithmic cross‑checks of available tax and statistical information.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Of the 26 vessels inspected, 12 were found to have committed tax offences, a 46% non‑compliance rate. Breaches included failing to issue receipts or issuing inaccurate ones, refusing or failing to produce required documents, accepting cash payments above the 500‑euro limit and applying a lower VAT rate than required.

The total value linked to the identified breaches was 92,000 euros. AADE imposed 43,000 euros in fines and said it would continue in‑depth checks on the offending businesses, cross‑referencing further tax data and, where necessary, extending audits to previous, unexamined tax periods.

The authority said the operation focused on verifying the issuance of proper receipts, correct application of VAT rates, the method of payment for transactions and the maintenance and presentation of required fiscal documents.

Santorini, one of Greece’s most visited islands, has long been under scrutiny over tax compliance in the tourism sector. AADE described the Santorini action as part of a broader push to curb evasion in high‑traffic seasonal destinations.