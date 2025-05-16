Tassoulas calls for support of Ukraine and peace at European Political Community Summit in Tirana - iefimerida.gr

The President Constantine Tassoulas, participated in the discussion about the security of Europe and the strengthening of democratic resilience, at the 6th European Political Community Summit in Tirana.

Tassoulas said that in an ever-changing and uncertain environment "we are called upon to safeguard our principles and values, assuming our responsibility to promote peace, stability and democratic resilience across our continent".

He also underlined that one of the most important priorities must be the support for Ukraine "as a practical demonstration of respect for international law and the United Nations Charter".

He added that the proposal for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days could pave the way for a just and viable peace agreement.