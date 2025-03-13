Tasoulas Takes Helm: New President set to be Sworn In - iefimerida.gr

Konstantinos Tasoulas will be sworn in as the new President of Greece today, pledging to uphold the constitution and serve the Greek people in a ceremony steeped in tradition.

At 11:00 a.m., Mr. Tasoulas will take the presidential oath before Parliament, vowing to safeguard national independence, protect citizens' rights, and serve the nation. The oath, invoking the Holy Trinity, reflected Greece's Orthodox Christian heritage.

First Vice President of Parliament Ioannis Plakiotakis presided over the ceremony, announcing the results of the parliamentary vote that elected Mr. Tasoulas. Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece, along with members of the Holy Synod, were escorted into the chamber.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Parliament President Nikitas Kaklamanis will greet Mr. Tasoulas at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where he inspected a military honor guard.

The swearing-in protocol will be signed by Mr. Tasoulas, the prime minister, the parliament president, and the archbishop.

Following the ceremony, Mr. Tasoulas will greet political leaders and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The event is expected to draw significant attention, with foreign delegations showing heightened interest. Traffic restrictions will be implemented in central Athens to facilitate the proceedings.

Mr. Tasoulas's first official trip will be to Ancient Olympia on Monday to attend the election of the new president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), highlighting Greece's historical and cultural significance.

His presidency is expected to focus on upholding democratic values and promoting national unity.