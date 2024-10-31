Syriza Leadership Election Faces Final Showdown as Kasselakis Remains Excluded - iefimerida.gr

Stefanos Kasselakis, previously sidelined from the Syriza leadership race by the group known as "the 87," now hopes to regain influence over the delegate election process in the upcoming weekend. From November 8-10, Syriza’s extraordinary party congress will be held, with 230,000 party members set to elect the delegates who will represent them.

For Mr. Kasselakis, securing control over a majority of delegates represents his last chance to re-enter the race; otherwise, he will remain an ordinary party member unless he pursues the formation of a new political entity—an option reportedly encouraged by his allies and rumored by his opponents.

According to party rules, if Mr. Kasselakis is able to secure a majority of the delegates, he may challenge the validity of his exclusion based on party regulations and raise the issue with the congress’s leadership. The congress, as Syriza’s highest decision-making body, would then have the authority to overturn the prior resolutions of the Political Secretariat and Central Committee, which are considered subordinate in party hierarchy.

At the recent Political Secretariat meeting, where "the 87" hold sway, four candidates were confirmed for the presidency: Socrates Famellos, Pavlos Polakis, Apostolos Gletsos, and Nikolas Farantouris.

The body again excluded Mr. Kasselakis, citing procedural grounds and his prior dismissal from the leadership role.

In its official announcement, the Syriza Political Secretariat stated, "Following the deadline for presidential nominations and based on Central Committee decisions, the following candidates are approved for the upcoming congress: Mr. Apostolos Gletsos, Mr. Pavlos Polakis, Mr. Socrates Famellos, and Mr. Nikolas Farantouris."

The Secretariat also criticized Mr. Kasselakis indirectly, referencing actions seen as hostile to the party’s unity.

"Rejecting collective decisions, statutory provisions, and pursuing legal action against the Central Committee and Political Secretariat are politically untenable choices," the body declared, adding that "separate registries, alternative headquarters, and references to coups and dictatorships are insults to our party’s legacy and competitive to our forward-looking vision."

Allegations have also surfaced that Mr. Kasselakis may be positioning himself to create a new party, a move which the Secretariat described as “preparation for a rival entity to Syriza Progressive Alliance.” The Political Secretariat emphasized that "Syriza-PS is moving forward in an organized, democratic manner, respecting collective processes and statutory provisions, leading into the extraordinary congress and presidential election based on Central Committee decisions. The congress will also allow for digital participation.”

Addressing challenges observed in recent months, the Secretariat reiterated that "incidents incompatible with our shared path" had surfaced, citing Mr. Kasselakis’s rejection of collective decisions and procedural norms. In closing, the Political Secretariat stated that "these processes will result in a stronger Syriza-PS, fully equipped to serve as a robust opposition force in defense of the people against the Mitsotakis administration’s policies."

With pivotal votes set for this weekend, Syriza faces a crucial turning point as the party navigates its internal rifts and prepares to establish a new leadership structure.