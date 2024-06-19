Syriza leader demands legal action against lawyer’s controversial remarks on assault case - iefimerida.gr

Syriza leader Stefanos Kasselakis has demanded action from a prosecutor following a controversial statement bywell-know attorney Alexis Kougias regarding a recent assault case that has sent shockwaves across the country..

During a television appearance, Mr. Kougias highlighted the assailant’s “masculine characteristics,” downplaying the assault case, saying “everyone has bad moments in life.” Mr. Kougias defended his client’s release and described the criminal charges as “excessive,” while acknowledging the assault as “unacceptable.”

Mr. Kasselakis denounced Mr.Kougias’ comments, posting on Twitter that “There is nothing ‘masculine’ about admitting to a crime or abuse.

“We cannot accept a society where gender violence is normalized and abusers’ defenders are given a daily platform on television.”

Mr. Kougias hit back in a press release, expressing shock at the leftist leader’s criticism, questioning his authority to define “masculine behavior.”

Mr. Kasselakis called for judicial intervention, saying he was commited to challenging outdated attitudes, advocating, instead, his generation’s right to shape the future of Greece.