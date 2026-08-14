Syriza Launches "Comeback" Campaign With Dourou, Polakis and Pappas Amid Party Turmoil - iefimerida.gr

Greece's Syriza party has launched a new media campaign featuring senior figures Rena Dourou, Pavlos Polakis and Nikos Pappas, aiming to project stability following weeks of internal upheaval, including leadership changes and the departure of Socratis Famellos as party president.

In a 47-second video, Ms. Dourou, who now leads Syriza's parliamentary group, says: "We are here for the Left and for the people."

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Mr. Polakis adds a message about defending "the many, not the oligarchs," while Mr. Pappas closes with: "We're coming back. Syriza-Progressive Alliance, for the Left, for Greece."

In a statement accompanying the video, Syriza acknowledged recent turbulence, citing what it called "misguided decisions by the previous leadership" and mixed messaging from lawmakers and officials who subsequently resigned or left the party, fueling speculation the party might not contest the next election or had reached the end of its political run.

The party said such scenarios were contradicted by reality, pointing to more than 70,000 members it says remain active and engaged.

The video shows the three officials arriving at Syriza's Koumoundourou headquarters, where the party said staff and volunteers continue working through the August recess on the party's organizational and communications rebuild.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Syriza said the spot marks the first in a planned series featuring party members from across Greece and abroad, aimed at countering narratives of the party's decline and launching a sustained opposition campaign against the ruling New Democracy government ahead of the next election.