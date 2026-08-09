Swimming, marine activities banned on Karpathos after suspected munitions found - iefimerida.gr

Swimming and all marine activities have been banned in part of the Ardani area on Karpathos after objects believed to be munitions were discovered.

According to information obtained by ANA-MPA, the items are believed to be old munitions. The Hellenic Coast Guard has cordoned off the area and imposed restrictions for safety reasons.

Specifically, the Karpathos Port Authority has banned swimming and the presence of people on the beach, as well as the movement and anchoring of vessels and recreational watercraft. All other activities within the designated maritime area are also prohibited.

The ban covers a 100-metre radius around a specific point in the Ardani marine area, which has been cordoned off by the Port Authority.

The restrictions will remain in force until further notice. The public and boat operators are urged not to approach the cordoned-off area.

Anyone violating the ban will be subject to the penalties provided for by the Code of Public Maritime Law.