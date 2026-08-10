Suspected Munitions Shut Down Karpathos Coastal Zone - iefimerida.gr

Greek port authorities have banned swimming, boating and all other sea activity within 100 meters of a coastal site on Karpathos after suspected old munitions were found underwater.

The Karpathos Port Authority imposed the restrictions in the Ardani area over the weekend as a precaution while authorities assess the objects, which are believed to be old military ordnance, according to the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The order bars swimming and beachgoers from entering the designated zone. It also prohibits vessels, recreational craft and other water users from moving through or anchoring within the area.

Authorities did not say how many objects were discovered, identify their type or indicate when specialist teams might remove or examine them. The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

The order applies to residents, visitors and vessel operators during the height of Greece’s summer tourism season, when Karpathos attracts swimmers and recreational boat traffic to its beaches and coves.

Port authorities urged the public to observe the cordon and avoid the marked area. Violators face penalties under Greece’s Public Maritime Law Code, officials said.

The discovery adds to a series of safety alerts around Greek coastal areas during the summer, although the Karpathos ban is unrelated to water-quality closures imposed elsewhere.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The measure is intended to prevent accidental contact with the suspected ordnance while authorities determine its condition and arrange any necessary disposal.