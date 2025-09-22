 ﻿New Support Package Possible for 2026, Greek Deputy PM Hints - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

﻿New Support Package Possible for 2026, Greek Deputy PM Hints

Kostis Hatzidakis
Kostis Hatzidakis /Credits: Eurokinissi
ANTHEE CARASSAVA

Greek Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis has indicated that the government may roll out another economic support package in 2026, contingent on continued economic growth and a reduction in tax evasion.

In a wide-ranging newspaper interview on Sunday, Mr. Hatzidakis defended the government's recent tax-cut package, dismissing opposition criticism and arguing that the measures put money directly into citizens' pockets. 

He noted that a family with three children could save over €1,650 annually.

Mr. Hatzidakis described the opposition parties as being in "endless confusion" and criticized their economic proposals as unrealistic "money trees" that would threaten Greece's fiscal stability and violate European Union rules.

He also commented on the recent move of former socialist minister Andreas Loverdos to the ruling New Democracy party, welcoming him and emphasizing that the party represents a broad political spectrum, from the center-right to the center-left.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ Greece

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ