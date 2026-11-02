Storm Agneta Pounds Greece With Rain and Hail, Worse Expected Midweek - iefimerida.gr

Storm Agneta brought heavy rain, hail and strong winds to Greece on Sunday, and forecasters warned that conditions will worsen Tuesday and Wednesday.

The storm, named by Italy's weather service, hit central and eastern Macedonia, Thrace and the Aegean islands overnight.

Rain was intense in places around Thessaloniki. Hail fell mainly on islands and coastal areas, and southerly winds reached up to 7 on the Beaufort scale in the Aegean.

The weather unit of the National Observatory of Athens, known as Meteo, rated Sunday's rainfall Category 4, or "very significant," on its scale of rain events.

Forecasters expect a brief lull through Monday afternoon before storms return.

They will hit the Ionian islands from midday Monday, then spread to Epirus, western central Greece and the western and southern Peloponnese.

Storms will continue on and off in the Dodecanese.

Meteorologist Thodoris Kolydas said the system will strengthen Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level low moves closer.