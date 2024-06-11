Stefanidi wins European Championship title - iefimerida.gr

Pole vaulter Katerina Stefanidi has won her 12th career medal at a major athletics event, marking her fifth European championship podium finish.

Despite a foot injury, she excelled in the competition, clearing heights up to 4.73 meters.Her performance not only earned her a spot on the podium but also qualified her for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Ms. Stefanidi has been dealing with foot injuries. She is one of Europe’s top performers in pole vaulting, holding the third-best record in the region with a personal best of 4.91 meters.

She now holds five medals from the European Outdoor Championships, including two golds and three silvers, and has participated in the finals of the European Championships ten times, both in outdoor and indoor events.

