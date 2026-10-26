The Spy Chief Sheikh Quietly Buying Up Greece's Prime Real Estate - iefimerida.gr

On a pine-fringed stretch of coast in the Peloponnese, where a faded holiday club once stood, a $236 million Waldorf Astoria is taking shape. In Athens, a five-story building gazes straight across at the Parthenon. Both lead back to one of the most powerful and least visible men in the Gulf.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the brother of the president of the United Arab Emirates and the country's national security adviser. He also chairs International Holding Company, a sprawling Abu Dhabi conglomerate with interests in real estate, energy, health care and technology.

It reported assets of about $117 billion at the end of last year and net profit of roughly $9.4 billion. In Greece, he has been assembling a portfolio of luxury property that shows how Gulf money is reshaping the country's high-end market.

The flagship is Waldorf Astoria Scarlet Bay at Petrothalassa, in the Ermionida region, a few hours' drive southwest of Athens.

Plans call for about 120 rooms, private villas, restaurants, a spa and a beach club. Branded residences will be sold to wealthy international buyers.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The Greek government granted the project fast-track "strategic investment" status, and it is due to open in 2029 under Hilton's luxury brand.

Nearby, a linked company has won environmental approval for a far larger, three-star hotel with 612 beds.

It will draw its water from the luxury resort's desalination plant through a dedicated pipeline. Local reports suggest it could also house resort staff, though that has not been confirmed. Both projects trace back to an investment vehicle tied to Abu Dhabi's Royal Group.

In Athens, Sheikh Tahnoon was reported in 2019 to have bought a building opposite the Acropolis at auction for about 6.5 million euros.

It once belonged to Giannis Tzivelis, a well-known stock market investor.

The property later appeared on the market with an asking price of up to 50 million euros, and its current ownership is unclear.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The holdings share a common thread: locations that are scarce and nearly impossible to replicate.

They are a small slice of Sheikh Tahnoon's global empire, but they capture a broader shift. Emirati investment in Greece has already surpassed a 4 billion-euro target the two countries set in 2022.

On Thursday, his nephew, Abu Dhabi's crown prince, arrived in Athens with a large business delegation to line up deals worth up to 12 billion euros more.