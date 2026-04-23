Son of Greek Police General Stabbed to Death in Athens Park in Suspected Drug Deal - iefimerida.gr

The 25-year-old son of an active Greek police brigadier general was found stabbed to death in a suburban Athens park Tuesday, prompting a major homicide investigation by the Hellenic Police's Organized Crime Division.

The body was discovered in the Agios Dimitrios neighborhood after an emergency call from a foreign national.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Preliminary findings indicate the victim died from a single stab wound to the heart.

A trail of blood extending beyond the immediate scene suggested he either walked several meters after being attacked or was moved to the location following an assault elsewhere.

Investigators are pursuing a drug transaction gone wrong as the primary line of inquiry.

A local resident who knew the family told police a loud altercation preceded the stabbing, and described the park as a known hub for daily drug activity.

The case has drawn intense public attention given the victim's father's senior rank within the police force — an institution now investigating the murder of one of its own general's children.

Agios Dimitrios Mayor Stelios Mamalakis confirmed the discovery and said the park, currently managed by a private contractor, has no security cameras.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Mr. Mamalakis acknowledged longstanding resident complaints about crime in the area and expressed frustration that the absence of surveillance infrastructure had left the location dangerously exposed.

The murder adds to mounting concerns about drug-related violence in Athens parks and public spaces, where open drug use has become an increasingly visible problem in several neighborhoods despite repeated police operations targeting supply networks.

The investigation is ongoing.