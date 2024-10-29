Sixty Migrants Found on Gavdos Beach to be Transferred to Chania - iefimerida.gr

Sixty migrants were discovered this morning on a beach on the island of Gavdos, Greece's southernmost point.

The migrants will remain on the island overnight and be transferred tomorrow, according to the Mayor of Gavdos' office.

The group will be transported by ferry to Chora Sfakion on the island of Crete and then taken to a reception facility in Agia, Chania, where they will undergo the necessary processing procedures.

The incident follows a separate rescue operation yesterday afternoon, where the Samos Coast Guard received a report of two individuals in distress in the Plaka area.

A Super Puma helicopter was dispatched to rescue the two migrants, who were then handed over to officers from the Chios Police Department.

The arrival of these migrants highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Greece as a major entry point for people seeking refuge in Europe. Authorities continue to respond to these situations, providing necessary assistance and processing while managing the complexities of migration flows.