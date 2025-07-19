Shorter Careers for Women Drive Down Greece's Average Working Life, Eurostat Says - iefimerida.gr

Greeks are expected to have one of the shortest working lives in the European Union, a gap driven almost entirely by the shorter careers of women, according to data published Friday by Eurostat.

The EU's statistical office reported that the average expected working life in the bloc for 2024 is 37.2 years. In Greece, the average is 34.8 years, placing it near the bottom of the rankings.

The data reveals a significant gender disparity.

Greek men are expected to work for 38.2 years, nearly matching the EU male average of 39.2 years. However, Greek women are projected to work for only 31.1 years, well below the 35-year average for women across the EU.

This 7.1-year gender gap is among the widest in Europe.

Eurostat researchers noted that despite working some of the longest weekly hours in the EU, Greeks have shorter overall careers.

Factors may include a later entry into the labor market and the heavy share of domestic responsibilities often borne by women in Greece.

By Yiannis Panagiotopoulos