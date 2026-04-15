Saharan Dust, Mud Showers Move Across Greece, But Major Storms Unlikely - iefimerida.gr

A light wave of Saharan dust and muddy rain is sweeping across western and southern Greece this week, but forecasters say the system is weakening and is not expected to bring severe weather.

The weather pattern, which began affecting the country on Tuesday, is set to last through Thursday before easing on Friday.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

It is being driven by a low-pressure system moving in from the central Mediterranean and North Africa, according to meteorologist Mr. Nikos Kanteres, a former forecasting director at the Hellenic National Meteorological Service.

Mr. Kanteres said the system had formed as a stronger front over the South Atlantic, off northwestern Africa, before Easter, but later broke away from the main atmospheric flow and weakened as it drifted east.

Unlike a more intense dust episode that recently affected the region, this one is expected to bring only modest dust concentrations and light rain mixed with soil particles, often described as mud showers.

Mr. Kanteres said there is no danger of hail, flooding or other extreme conditions.

Western and southern parts of the country are likely to see the most noticeable effects, while the rest of Greece should experience little more than cloudy skies.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The dust and showers are expected to gradually fade by Friday as the system moves south of Crete and merges with high pressure over the Balkans.

A calmer weekend is expected once the system clears the region.