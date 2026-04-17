Saharan Dust Cloud Chokes Greece, Triggers Air Warnings - iefimerida.gr

A thick Saharan dust plume blanketing Greece has prompted nationwide air quality alerts, cut visibility and is expected to bring muddy rain to parts of the country through Saturday.

The dust, carried north on strong winds from North Africa, has combined with heavy cloud cover to leave skies over much of Greece hazy and oppressive, meteorologists said.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Airborne particle levels in some areas have edged close to, and at times above, safety limits, raising concern for people with asthma, heart conditions and other respiratory problems.

Officials urged residents to limit outdoor activity when possible, especially children, older adults and anyone with existing health issues.

The worst conditions were expected on Friday, with so-called mud showers forecast for southern and island regions as rain mixes with the suspended desert dust.

The Peloponnese, Crete, the Cyclades and the Dodecanese were likely to see the heaviest muddy rainfall, while parts of Macedonia in the north could also get scattered showers.

Visibility was already reduced in several areas, with the dust layer expected to keep skies muted and the air unsettled until late Saturday, when forecasters said conditions should begin to improve.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Saharan dust events are common in Greece and across the eastern Mediterranean, especially in spring, when changing weather patterns can lift fine desert particles high into the atmosphere and transport them over long distances.

The phenomenon can affect air quality, stain surfaces with mud and create striking but murky skies.

Meteorologists said the current plume is a reminder of how far desert dust can travel, moving across borders and seas under the right conditions.

Similar plumes from the Sahara are frequently detected across southern Europe, while dust from other deserts can also be carried vast distances by upper-level winds.

For now, the main concern remains health and visibility, with the hazy weather expected to linger into the weekend before clearing more fully by Saturday night.