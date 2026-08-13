 Rubio Signals Plan to Visit Athens for Next Round of US-Greece Strategic Dialogue - iefimerida.gr
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Rubio Signals Plan to Visit Athens for Next Round of US-Greece Strategic Dialogue

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio/AP images
ANTHEE CARASSAVA

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with Mr. Rubio expressing intent to visit Athens for the sixth round of the U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue, according to the Greek Foreign Ministry.

By Antonis Telopoulos

The call, part of ongoing high-level contact between Athens and Washington, found broad agreement on most regional issues, with particular focus on scheduling the pending sixth round of the Strategic Dialogue, expected to take place in the Greek capital.

Mr. Gerapetritis underscored Greece's commitment to stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, freedom of navigation, and protection of Christian populations in the Middle East.

The two officials also discussed developments in the Middle East, Iran and Ukraine, reaffirming the importance of the U.S.-Greece strategic relationship and pledging continued regular coordination between the two capitals.

The Foreign Ministry said the call "highlighted the enduring depth of the strategic relationship between Greece and the United States, as well as Greece's role as a regional pillar of peace and stability."

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