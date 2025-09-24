Two Romanians Arrested on Espionage Charges After Photographing Greek Naval Base - iefimerida.gr

Two Romanian nationals were arrested on suspicion of espionage after they were caught photographing the Salamis Naval Base from a tourist boat on Monday afternoon, the Hellenic Coast Guard has said.

The Salamis Port Authority was alerted that a tourist vessel carrying two foreign passengers had entered the channel of the naval base, a restricted military area.

The boat was intercepted by a Greek Navy patrol.

During an inspection, Coast Guard officers discovered photographic material of the naval fort on the mobile phones of the two individuals, ages 22 and 52.

They were arrested and taken to the Central Port Authority of Piraeus.

Authorities confiscated three mobile phones, €4,700, and $400 from the suspects. Their vessel was escorted to a nearby port for further inspection.

