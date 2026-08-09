Risk Assessment Committee reconvenes over strong winds and high temperatures; scientists’ forecast for the coming days - iefimerida.gr

The Risk Assessment Committee convened again on Sunday at the request of Secretary-General for Civil Protection Nikos Papaefstathiou, in the presence of Minister for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Evangelos Tournas, to assess the strong northerly winds currently affecting several parts of the country and expected to persist over the coming days.
According to the Committee’s scientists:
- Sunday: The forecasts issued at Saturday’s Committee meeting remain in force, with Crete expected to experience the strongest winds.
- Monday: Northerly winds of 4 to 6 Beaufort are forecast in Thrace and western Peloponnese. In Attica-Boeotia, Evia, eastern and southern Peloponnese, Kythira, western Crete, the central, north-eastern and south-western Aegean, northerly winds will reach 6 to 7 Beaufort, with gusts locally reaching 8 and possibly 9 Beaufort.
- Tuesday and Wednesday: Northerly winds are expected to persist across eastern and southern parts of the country, with average speeds of 6 to 7 Beaufort.
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