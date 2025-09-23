Rejected Asylum Seekers Face Choice: Leave Greece or Go to Prison - iefimerida.gr

The Greek government has begun issuing rejection decisions for asylum applications under a strict new immigration law, with officials warning that those whose

requests are denied must leave the country or face imprisonment.

The Ministry of Migration and Asylum announced Monday that the number of convictions against migrants residing in the country illegally is rising.

Under the new legal framework, anyone arrested without legal documents faces a minimum prison sentence of two years.

Applicants whose asylum claims are ultimately rejected are now required to depart from Greece to avoid the stipulated prison terms.

The move is part of a broader government strategy to toughen its stance on irregular migration.

