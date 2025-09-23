'I Regret What I Did': Greek Official Admits Burying Mother to Steal Pension - iefimerida.gr

A 62-year-old public official has been released from custody after confessing to burying her mother in a makeshift grave next to their home and fraudulently collecting her pension and disability benefits for years.

In her confession to investigators, the woman, a director at a local Citizens' Service Center (KEP), admitted to hiding her mother's 2023 death due to "serious financial difficulties."

"I regret what I did, I understand my mistake and accept the consequences. I will try to return all the money," she said.

The case unraveled after authorities, investigating the elderly woman's whereabouts, discovered the suspect had previously tried to pass off another woman with dementia as her mother during a police check.

Police later exhumed a human skeleton from the property.

The suspect's lawyer, Nikos Georgousis, told Mega TV that his client is "deeply distressed" and has cooperated fully with the investigation.

She faces a series of charges, including fraud and concealment of a body, as a forensic pathologist works to confirm the cause and timing of the mother's death.

