Prosecutor’s Plea in the Mati Wildfire Trial: Seeking Justice for 104 Victims - iefimerida.gr

The prosecutor in the retrial over the deadly 2018 Mati wildfire delivered her summation today, marking a pivotal moment in the case that has gripped Greece for nearly seven years.

The fire, which began in Daou Pentelis and ravaged the seaside town of Mati, claimed 104 lives. Ninety-three people died in the flames, and nine drowned in the sea trying to escape. The prosecutor presented her legal assessment to the Athens Court of Misdemeanors, scrutinizing the actions and responsibilities of the accused.

The retrial follows a first-instance court ruling that acquitted 15 of 21 defendants, which triggered public outcry and a prosecution appeal.

The appellate court is re-examining the acquittals and the penalties imposed on five convicted senior fire officials.

The defendants, including former high-ranking officials from the fire service, civil protection, local municipalities, and the regional government, face charges of manslaughter and bodily harm through negligence.

The central question remains whether authorities did everything "humanly possible," as some claimed, or if systemic failures and inadequate crisis management exacerbated the tragedy.

The prosecutor's address comes after months of testimony and evidence presentation. She is expected to thoroughly analyze the case file.

Her recommendations, though not binding, carry significant weight.

Survivors and relatives of the victims have been vocal in their demands for accountability.

The "Association of Victims’ Relatives and Burn Survivors" has organized demonstrations outside the courthouse.

The prosecutor's summation will span two court sessions. The legal debate focuses on the contested acquittals, the convictions, and the initial sentences.

Those initially found guilty were former fire service officials and a local resident from Daou Pentelis. Former civil protection officials, police officers, local mayors, and the then-Regional Governor of Attica were acquitted in the first trial.

The retrial's outcome is critical for the victims and families seeking justice for the 2018 disaster.