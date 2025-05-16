Prosecutor orders urgent investigation into promotional drone show above Acropolis - iefimerida.gr

The Prosecutor's Office starts an urgent preliminary examination for the advertising drone show of a large company over the Acropolis.

By order of Prosecutor Aristides Koreas, a criminal investigation has been requested following a lawsuit filed by the Ministry of Culture, in order to determine whether the nighttime drone show constitutes any criminal offenses. The main offences under investigation are those relating to breaches of the Antiquities Act and other criminal offences.

The investigation of the case was assigned to be carried out by the Acropolis Security Department.