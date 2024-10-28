Prime Minister Highlights Economic Transformation and Regional Development - iefimerida.gr

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced a comprehensive plan aimed at transforming the nation's economy and boosting regional development, with a particular focus on Evros and Zakynthos.



The plan, revealed at the Ministry of Development, seeks to enhance investment and industry while addressing rising market prices and household burdens. In his latest Facebook update, Mr. Mitsotakis emphasised Greece's role as a stable force in a turbulent region and outlined a series of initiatives, including a three-year investment roadmap and strategic investments totaling €12.5 billion.

The “Evros After” reconstruction plan and the local development strategy for Zakynthos highlight the government's commitment to infrastructure and innovation, ensuring sustainable development across the country.

Mr. Mitsotakis concluded by stressing the importance of national unity and economic resilience in overcoming challenges.