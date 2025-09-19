President Tassoulas receives high-ranking Chinese official Li Xi on Friday - iefimerida.gr

President of the Hellenic Republic Constantine Tassoulas reaffirmed the excellent relations between Greece and China during a meeting on Friday with Chinese official Li Xi, the seventh-ranking member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, who is visiting Athens.

The president noted that the two countries have been constantly developing bilateral cooperation since establishing diplomatic relations in 1972, based on the principles of the United Nations charter. He also pointed out that the two countries represent two very ancient civilisations and cooperate closely in culture, thanking China for its principled stance with respect to Greece's request for the return of the Parthenon Sculptures.

Tassoulas also expressed his concern for the multiple crises currently affecting the world, such as the armed conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza and elsewhere. In this framework, he highlighted China's role as a member of the UN Security Council for restoring conditions of peace and stability on the basis of international law. He expressed Greece's willingness, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, to work with China in this direction.

President Tassoulas also expressed his regard for Chinese President Xi Jinping while welcoming Li Xi, who thanked him for his warm reception and relayed a message from China's president about the need to further strengthen cooperation between Greece and China in all areas of common interest, with emphasis on trade, culture and tourism. He also noted that Greece and China, as ancient civilisations, are constantly developing their dialogue and cooperation for the benefit of both peoples.