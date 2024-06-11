'Poor Things' costumes exhbition opens at Benaki Museum; designer to speak at Pireos annex on Wednesday - iefimerida.gr

Twelve of the costumes that were used in Giorgos Lanthimos' film "Poor Things" are included in an exhibition that was inaugurated by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Benaki Museum in Kolonaki on Tuesday.

The exhibition "Poor Things: The Costumes - In conversation with costume designer Holly Waddington" included the the film's costume designer herself, who will also be speaking to the public on Wednesday at the Pireos branch. The exhibition will open to the public on Wednesday (June 12) and remain open through September 29, 2024.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Waddington, recognized for her work with an Oscar and a BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards), created the 6 costumes on show for the character of Bella Baxter, the character portrayed by Oscar winner Emma Stone, while the other 6 costumes in the exhibition were worn by actors Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Kathryn Hunter, and Vicki Pepperdine.

The costume designer expressed her enthusiasm and gratitude for this "beautiful exhibition at the Benaki Museum, which gives a new context" to their presentation, and she also spoke about Lanthimos as a "creative and liberating person" who gave her a free hand in the design of the costumes, only requesting that they express the film's evolving story.

The film is based on a novel by Alasdair Gray, and has been awarded four Oscars and five BAFTAs, along with a Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

Meeting Waddington

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The public will be able to meet Holly Waddington at 20:00 on Wednesday (June 12) and listen to a conversation she will have with Dr Sophia Pantouvaki, set and costume designer and costume design professor at Finland's University of Aalto, and Pavlos Thanopoulos, set and costume designer and designer of the exhibition.

Waddington will be at the Benaki Museum on 138 Pireos Street (whereas the exhibition is on 1 Koumbari St in Kolonaki).

The event will be in English, entrance is free with passes given on a first-come, first-served basis that will be handed out 1 hour before the event at the museum's ticket booth