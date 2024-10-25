Polytechnic University of Crete participates in EURECA-PRO partner universities meeting in Germany - iefimerida.gr

The Polytechnic University of Crete participated in the meeting of the partner universities of the European University EURECA-PRO held in Freiberg and Mittweida, Germany, with around 150 representatives from nine universities across Europe in attendance.

Within the framework of the EURECA-PRO European university alliance, which focuses on responsible consumption and production, partners are working to create a European educational space that fosters new forms of cross-border science. EURECA-PRO consolidates the expertise of European universities that prioritize sustainability in research and teaching, particularly in relation to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 12 (SDG12).

Working groups focused primarily on developing joint curricula and research projects, as well as creating a virtual campus. They also discussed ways to enhance student involvement in the alliance's planning.

The next meeting of the collaborating EURECA-PRO universities is scheduled for 2025 at the Université de Lorraine in France. The EURECA-PRO European University was established in 2020, inspired by the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron.