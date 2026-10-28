Poll: Nearly 9 in 10 Greeks Distrust Basketball Referees After Bribery Scandal - iefimerida.gr

Nearly nine in 10 Greeks have little or no trust in the country's basketball referees after a bribery scandal that has led to the jailing of the national federation's president, a new poll shows.

The GPO survey for sports news site Athletiko found that 57.4% of respondents do not trust Greek basketball refereeing at all, and another 31.1% trust it only a little.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Just 10.9% said they trust it somewhat or a lot.

"Not at all" was the most common answer among fans of all major clubs, including Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, AEK, PAOK and Aris.

The poll suggests that doubts predated the scandal.

Before the latest revelations, 54.3% held a negative or mostly negative view of refereeing, while 43.4% viewed it positively. Olympiacos supporters were the exception, with 59% holding a positive view. Fans of all other major clubs were more negative than positive.

The poll of 600 people aged 17 and older was conducted Oct. 23-24.

Four people have been jailed pending trial in the case, including Hellenic Basketball Federation President Vangelis Liolios and a former Euroleague referee.

Investigators are examining 49 games played since 2016, most of them youth tournaments. All suspects are presumed innocent.