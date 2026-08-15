Politician Stefanos Manos, associated with major public-interest works, dies aged 87 - iefimerida.gr

Former minister Stefanos Manos died aged 87 years on Saturday, following long-term health issues.

Manos' political career spanned over three decades, and he served as minister several times, while he also founded the party of Fileleftheroi and co-founded that of Drassi. He was married and the father of five children.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The late politician was born in Athens in December 1929 and studied mechanical engineering with a focus on aerodynamics at the Zurich Polytechnic, and then received an MBA from Harvard University. He was elected MP of New Democracy (ND) in 1977 in the Second District of Athens, and assumed the portfolio of deputy minister of public works under the government of ND founder Konstantinos Karamanlis. There followed a series of government posts, including as minister of environment, urban planning & public works, and as minister of national economy & finance, both posts under the government of Konstantinos Mitsotakis.

Manos was expelled from ND in 1998 and founded the Fileleftheroi (Liberals) party in April 1999, garnering 1.62% of the vote in the Euroelections of the same year. In the 2000 national elections he collaborated with ND, while in the 2004 elections he collaborated with PASOK.

He is remembered for key interventions in urban landscaping, the environment, and daily city life. He promoted the protection of hundreds of traditional communities, and established stricter environmental rules as well as fines for polluting industries. He specifically promoted the establishment of pedestrian streets in the Plaka, Athens' oldest section, and banning night clubs from the area, while he also promoted bus-only lanes.

Stefanos Manos was honoured by the French Republic with the title of Knight of the Legion of Honour.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Condolences

Messaged of condolences were conveyed, among others, by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who described him as "an unconventional politician with modern and transformative views that were often ahead of his time". As the premier also noted, "From his rich journey, it is worth remembering his contribution to key reforms such as the introduction of mobile calling in Greece, the signing off of Athens Metro works and the Rio-Antirrio bridge, and the bold establishment of pedestrian streets and the protection of traditional communities."