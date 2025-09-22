PM Touts Progress on Libya Talks, Defense, and Domestic Reforms - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has highlighted "positive development" in maritime border talks with Libya and touted the pending purchase of a fourth advanced frigate, framing the moves as key successes in upgrading Greece's geopolitical and defensive posture.

In his weekly social media briefing, Mr. Mitsotakis called the first technical meeting with Libya in Athens a significant step, with a second session scheduled for Tripoli.

The talks, aimed at defining the two countries' Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ), come as U.S. energy giant Chevron has shown official interest in exploring for gas in the region, a development Athens sees as an endorsement of its sovereign rights.

On national security, the prime minister confirmed progress on acquiring a fourth Belharra-class frigate, the "Themistocles," which will join three others in what he called a major enhancement of the Hellenic Navy's capabilities.

Mr. Mitsotakis pushed back against opposition criticism, stating that national defense is a pillar of economic prosperity.

Turning to domestic policy, Mr. Mitsotakis pointed to positive labor market trends, noting that recent reforms have led to a 48% rise in declared overtime pay, boosting workers' incomes and social security contributions.

The briefing also covered a wide range of social programs, from a home delivery service for essential medicines to the expansion of mobile health teams in remote villages.

In education, he highlighted the launch of the first vocational high school inside a prison in Larissa.

Mr. Mitsotakis also noted the successful first weekend of 24-hour transit service in Athens before concluding his update ahead of his trip to the U.N. General Assembly in New York.